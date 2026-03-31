Russian envoy describes strikes on Iranian nuke plant as 'playing with fire'

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant continue despite all assurances from the US and Israel, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov said.

Commenting on reports that projectiles had hit near the facility’s reactor, the diplomat pointed out that three such incidents had taken place. "Unfortunately, despite all assurances from the Israeli authorities and the US president, strikes continue to hit the area near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Reactor No. 1. Missiles have fallen 200, 250 and 450 meters from the reactor," Dedov told RTVI.

"The thing to understand is that if the Bushehr plant is hit by a strike, it will inevitably lead to devastating humanitarian and environmental consequences. It’s playing with fire," the Russian envoy stressed.