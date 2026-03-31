MELITOPOL, March 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is deliberately targeting the area around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to cause an accident by any means necessary and then blame Russia, political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev told TASS.

"The Ukrainian side is deliberately attacking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to cause a catastrophe. And then they will claim they are not responsible because the Zaporozhye NPP is located in Russian-controlled territory," Karasev stated.

The expert believes that attacks on the plant and energy infrastructure will cease only "when the state of Ukraine ceases to exist on the political map of the world."

He recalled that the Ukrainian authorities are not complying with many agreements and international legal norms. Karasev is convinced that Kiev "is truly seeking a nuclear catastrophe, and therefore everything must be done to ensure that terrorists and the terrorist state of Ukraine do not exist on our doorstep."

On March 30, Yevgenia Yashina, the Zaporozhye NPP communications director, told TASS that Ukrainian armed forces’ artillery attacks on the ZNPP satellite city of Energodar and the surrounding area have recently intensified.