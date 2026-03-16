Russia, Kenya see prospects of practical cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia and Kenya view nuclear power industry as a promising area of bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.

"Statements were made in favor of expanding bilateral practical projects. Energy, including nuclear, telecommunications, geological prospecting, mineral resources mining and high technologies, including space exploration, were noted among promising areas," Lavrov said.

The visit of Kenya’s foreign minister to Moscow gives a new impetus to the political dialogue of the two countries and makes it possible to outline the path for further deepening of trade and economic relations, the Russian minister added.