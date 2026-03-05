Fuel price situation well managed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Russian government and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) are monitoring the fuel price situation in the country and there is no need for additional instructions from the head of state, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is no need for any further instructions of the head of state," Peskov said.

"The point is that the government is working, FAS is working, the well-established price control system is functioning," the Kremlin Spokesman said. "Certainly, the government is continuously tracing the situation," he added.