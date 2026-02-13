Russia’s Belgorod Region hit by over 70 Ukrainian drones in past day

BELGOROD, February 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army struck Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye, the villages of Bochkovka, Vesyolaya Lopan, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Chaiki and the Tserkovny hamlet came under attacks by 16 UAVs, of which 13 were intercepted and destroyed. A married couple was injured when an FPV drone hit a moving passenger car on the Bochkovka-Nechayevka road. They will continue treatment on an outpatient basis," the statement reads. The crisis center added that a woman wounded in a February 11 rocket strike sought medical assistance at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Doctors identified mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the leg. She will also continue ambulatory care.

In the Belgorod district, a woman injured in a February 10 drone attack on a vehicle was treated at the regional clinical hospital for barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to the leg. She received all necessary medical care and will continue outpatient treatment. The Borisovsky district was attacked by four UAVs, with one hitting an agricultural facility. The Valuisky district was targeted by two drones with no consequences reported. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by three UAVs, an infrastructure site was damaged, leaving part of Borisovka village temporarily without electricity. Emergency services will begin repairs after coordination with Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Communities in the Graivoronsky district were attacked by one munition and 18 drones. One civilian was killed. A man was wounded in a UAV strike on a car and hospitalized at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Two infrastructure facilities and five private houses were damaged. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by four munitions and six UAVs. A man injured in a February 11 drone strike sought treatment at the local hospital and was hospitalized.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 26 UAVs. A man was injured in the attacks. He continues medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attacks damaged an infrastructure facility, six private houses, and two power lines, leaving several settlements without electricity. Repairs will begin once coordinated with the Defense Ministry.