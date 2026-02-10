Lavrov calls details discussed by military reps in Ukraine talks substantial, multifaceted

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The aspects of the Ukrainian conflict settlement being considered by military officials during negotiations are both significant and complex, meaning they demand the most careful and detailed approach, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

"The issues being discussed by military officials are multifaceted, substantial," the top Russian diplomat said. "Everything must be meticulously worked out, because if and when (I hope for the latter) a settlement is reached, and the United States compels its ‘clientele’ in both Ukraine and Europe to act appropriately, the mechanisms to control its implementation will require thorough and precise coordination, including, and primarily, through military channels."

Lavrov also noted that the negotiations "involve a whole set of components."

"[Namely,] the root causes [of the conflict], which form the basis of our position, Russia’s security and the rights of both Russians and the Russian-speaking community in Ukraine in full accordance with international law and the UN Charter," Lavrov explained.

"The recognition of territories is a component stemming directly from the root causes [of the conflict], because the territories in question ended up under Russian control due to attempts to use them to create a threat against us and to eradicate populations that had lived there for centuries. These are the issues being discussed," the foreign minister concluded.