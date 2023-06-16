Former cosmonaut Tereshkova becomes first holder of Russia’s new award, Order of Gagarin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the world's first female cosmonaut, Valentina Tereshkova, the Order of Gagarin, making her the first holder of the decoration that was established in May.

According to the decree, the order was awarded for outstanding achievements in the exploration of space, courage and selflessness shown during the historic manned flight, vigorous public benefit and international activity. The decree was signed on the 60th anniversary of Tereshkova's flight.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Putin would meet Tereshkova on the anniversary of her space flight on Friday, following SPIEF events.

The new order is awarded for achievements in space exploration, such as a successful manned space flight. Also, the award will be given for outstanding achievements in the training of scientists, engineers and other specialists in the field; for achievements in the development, production, testing and trouble-free operation of rocket and space-exploration equipment; in creating and implementing new technologies, in conducting research. Another reason is merits in implementation of government policy in the field of space, including in the interests of defense and security of the Russian Federation.

From June 16-19 of 1963, which was 60 years ago, Valentina Tereshkova - under the call sign Chaika - made her historic flight into space aboard the Vostok-6 spacecraft, which circled the planet 48 times. The total duration of the flight was 2 days and 22 hours and 50 minutes. Tereshkova went down in human history as the first female cosmonaut and the only woman to make a solo space flight.