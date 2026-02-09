Actual powers of Board of Peace for Gaza still unclear — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The actual powers of the Board of Peace, established on the initiative of US President Donald Trump, remain unclear, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the XV Middle East Conference of the international discussion club Valdai.

"The Board of Peace has been established. A structure has been created that reports to the Board of Peace, including an executive structure composed of Palestinian technocrats. What their actual powers entail remains unknown," the minister noted. According to him, the Russian side hopes that these issues will be clarified.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The body was created as part of efforts to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The Board of Peace was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is also supposed to prevent and settle conflicts in other regions.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and is considering it. Putin said at a meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council that Moscow could transfer the required $1 bln contribution to the Board of Peace using assets frozen in the US under the previous administration.