MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the year-end news conference, stated that the Ukrainian government must become legitimate, and this requires elections.

"The Ukrainian government must ultimately become legitimate, and this is impossible without holding elections," Putin said.

He also noted that an estimated 5-10 million Ukrainian citizens, who are eligible to vote, reside in Russia. Moscow, Putin emphasized, has the right to demand that election organizers in Ukraine allow these people to exercise their voting rights in Russia.