If assets seized, Russia will fight decision in court — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. If Europe seizes Russian assets, Moscow will fight the decision in court, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"We will defend our interests. Where? First and foremost, in the courts. We will try to find a jurisdiction that isn't politically biased," he said.

The EU and G7 countries froze approximately 300 billion euros in Russian assets. Approximately 180 billion euros is held in the Euroclear depository in Belgium.

The participants at the EU summit failed to agree on the expropriation of frozen Russian assets under the guise of a "reparations loan" to Ukraine. Instead, a decision was made to allocate 90 billion euros to Kiev over the next two years through a loan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at the final press conference.

On December 12, the Moscow Arbitration Court filed a claim against Euroclear for 18.2 trillion rubles ($226 bln) from the Bank of Russia. This amount includes the regulator’s frozen funds, the value of frozen securities, and lost profits. The Bank of Russia is also considering defending its interests in international courts and arbitration tribunals, with subsequent enforcement of such court rulings in UN member states.