Putin called search for missing servicemen one of most pressing issues

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The search for missing special military operation participants is one of the most pressing issues, and the Russian Defense Ministry is taking measures to resolve the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"There is a problem that people are talking about, and this problem is clearly evident from the questions that are coming in through various channels. Dmitry Sergeyevich (Peskov, presidential press secretary - TASS) gave me a large folder of these questions and requests. I looked into them, and they are all about the search for missing [special military operation] servicemen. This is a very pressing issue. <...> And I must say that the Defense Ministry has taken certain steps here that are changing the situation," the Russian leader noted during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

The president specified that these measures include, for example, the creation of a coordinating center for the search for missing servicemen, as well as the formation of a special register for the search for missing troops. "What has been done? First, a coordinating center for searching for missing soldiers has been established. Second, departments have been set up within battlegroups and in the field. A separate registry has been established to search for missing servicemen," Putin noted.