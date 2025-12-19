Kiev’s attacks on oil tankers will not produce results, will not disrupt supplies — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Kiev's attacks on oil tankers will not lead to results and will not disrupt supplies, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that responses from Russia will certainly be forthcoming.

"This is being done, among other things, for the utilitarian purpose of increasing insurance premiums. This will not produce the expected result, will not disrupt any supplies, and will only create an additional threat. We will definitely respond," he said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year, commenting on the news about the attack on the oil tanker.

Putin previously said that Ukrainian attacks on tankers in the Black Sea constituted piracy, adding that Ukraine had previously attempted to attack Russian seaports.