Global struggle for territory, water intensifying — CSTO chief

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The global struggle not only for territory, but also for water is intensifying, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an interview with TASS.

"It should be noted that the range of challenges and threats in the CSTO's area of responsibility has significantly expanded recently. Here, we should point out the threats of transnational terrorism, religious extremism, and resource conflicts. Moreover, these resources include both territory and such a valuable resource as water," he emphasized.

According to the CSTO Secretary General, this is particularly alarming given the deteriorating water situation in Central Asia. "This is a complex cluster of issues requiring increased attention from the national governments of the region," Tasmagambetov noted.

According to the official, the issue of information security acquires special significance within the CSTO's area of responsibility: the lack of regulation in this area creates the risk of widespread manipulation of public mind by external actors for their own geopolitical interests. "In certain CSTO security regions, the threats of drug trafficking, illegal arms trafficking, illegal migration, recruitment into terrorist organizations, worsening epidemiological conditions, and so on continue to persist," Tasmagambetov emphasized.

He added that it is extremely difficult to identify an immediately dangerous threat, as each of the three CSTO collective security regions has its own combination of relevant threats. "However, the risk of military-political destabilization, which, however, can be carried out using various instruments, can be identified as a common one," CSTO chief said. Tasmagambetov added that the Organization is undertaking systemic efforts to neutralize these challenges and threats, acting collectively. "For example, this year, the CSTO Targeted Interstate Program for Strengthening the Tajik-Afghan Border, which I already mentioned, was activated. The program envisages specific measures aimed at ensuring security in the southern part of the CSTO's zone of responsibility," he added.

On January 1, Tasmagambetov will be replaced by Kyrgyzstan’s Taalatbek Masadykov.

Tasmagambetov, a Kazakh, was elected CSTO secretary general in 2023. The CSTO Secretary General is the highest administrative official of the organization, who manages the secretariat and coordinates the activities of the permanent working bodies of the structure. The secretary general also coordinates the development and coordination of draft documents submitted to the CSTO bodies for consideration. The secretary general is appointed for three years on the recommendation of the Council of the Foreign Ministry from among the citizens of the participating states.