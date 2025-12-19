Internet shutdown in Russia’s border regions necessary for security reasons — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The shutdown of the internet in Russia’s border regions complicates access to important services, particularly those for monitoring the movement and health of children, but remains necessary to protect residents from drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year".

"Regarding services and all that is connected to this topic, including children’s education, as well as monitoring sensors for diabetes and so on. As I understand it, the question here is not about taking the corresponding medications, but about monitoring their intake, whether it is timely or not, and so on. It is clear that when the internet is turned off, it is difficult for parents to monitor what is happening with their child. And, of course, we understand that these restrictions are connected with the need to ensure security and reduce the danger of drone raids and strikes," the Russian leader stated.