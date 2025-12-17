IAEA and Iran can get on same page if agency sticks to intended mission — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. An agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can be reached if the IAEA follows its mission statement, and doesn't cave to Western pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We must all take into account that the IAEA has not yet expressed its attitude to the fact that the facilities under its monitoring [in Iran] were subjected to illegal attacks in the grossest manner," he told a news conference after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We appreciate the goodwill of the Islamic Republic, which, despite all this, is ready to establish cooperation with the IAEA, but not in the interests of advancing the Western agenda. I have no doubt that if the leadership of the IAEA secretariat is strictly guided by its functions, agreements with the Islamic Republic may well be reached. We will wish success to these efforts."

He said that Moscow agrees with Tehran's position on working with the IAEA after the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"My colleague informed me about the position of the Islamic Republic regarding contacts with the IAEA. We fully share this position," Lavrov said.

"This is also because any steps in this direction must be based on will, both goodwill and the principled assessments that our Iranian friends have after what happened with the facilities that were and still are formally under the control of the IAEA after the Israeli and American strikes," the Russian minister said, explaining why Moscow stands in solidarity with Tehran.

He said Iran's agreement with the IAEA was discussed at today's talks.

About the events surrounding Iran's nuclear program

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, which retaliated. The United States entered the conflict on June 22, hitting the Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. The next day Iran attacked the Al-Udeid American airbase in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East. After that, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed on a ceasefire, which came into force on June 24.

On September 9, Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement to resume cooperation, suspended after the June attacks as the lack of condemnation from the organization against the states that attacked nuclear facilities caused criticism in Tehran. Araghchi promised to sever all ties with the agency if any hostile actions resume.

On September 20, the Iranian Security Council suspended cooperation between Iran and IAEA because of the actions of the "Eurotroika" countries (Great Britain, Germany and France) aimed at restoring anti-Iranian sanctions of the UN Security Council.