Russia ready to assist Iran on nuclear dossier as mediator — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia is not imposing its mediation efforts regarding the Iranian nuclear dossier, but if Tehran requires them, Moscow is ready to assist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"We are not imposing these mediation services, but if the Islamic Republic of Iran, primarily as the main participant in this process, decides that such services may be in demand, and if other Tehran counterparts do not object, of course, we are ready for this," Lavrov said.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue, mediated by Oman, ended without results due to the start of Israel's military operation against the Islamic Republic and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. On September 23, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that conducting negotiations with the United States does not serve the Islamic Republic’s national interests.