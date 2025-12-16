German investigation into Nord Streams sabotage remains at standstill — Russian envoy

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. The German investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is stagnating, with no clear answers as to who carried out the attack or who ordered it, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with the Apolut news website.

"More than three years have passed since the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream, but there are still no clear answers to questions about who carried out and who ordered the attack on Europe’s largest energy infrastructure facilities," he said.

The diplomat recalled that Russia has repeatedly proposed joining efforts to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation. "However, all our appeals have gone unanswered," he noted. "National investigations in Sweden and Denmark have been suspended, while the German investigation is at a standstill," Nechayev added.

The ambassador said that in this context, "Berlin’s silence in response to the Polish government essentially justifying the terrorist attack and refusing to extradite the Ukrainian suspect to Germany is telling."

"However, I would like to remind you that the consequences of the sabotage primarily affected the interests of German citizens and economic operators," he noted. "Unfortunately, we must once again acknowledge that political expediency takes precedence over economic rationality and national interests," Nechayev said.

Unprecedented damage to three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines was recorded on September 26, 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism.