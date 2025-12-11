Ukraine roundtable sees 96 ambassadors, top int'l officials join Lavrov — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry said 96 ambassadors from global majority countries, along with representatives of international organizations, took part in today's roundtable on Ukraine with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As the ministry reported, Lavrov delivered his remarks "in the presence of 96 ambassadors from global majority countries accredited in Moscow, as well as representatives of international organizations."

The ministry added that during the meeting, the Russian top diplomat underlined Moscow’s longstanding diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, drawing a contrast with the destructive approach of the Kiev regime’s European handlers. "Sergey Lavrov emphasized that a just and sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes of the conflict and leaving the confrontational rhetoric behind," the ministry noted.

Following the discussion, the participants affirmed their intent to continue substantive dialogue on this issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.