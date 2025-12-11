Kiev adopts law against Russian language after Witkoff’s visit to Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Kiev defiantly adopted another law to restrict the Russian language in the country, the day after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an ambassadorial roundtable discussion on the settlement in Ukraine.

"On December 2, Mr. Witkoff was in Moscow with serious proposals. The talks in the Kremlin lasted approximately five hours. Real problems that have to be settled to achieve a sustainable world were discussed in all seriousness. On December 3, the very next day, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new law which, in addition to the group of already existing laws, restricting the use of the Russian language in all spheres of life, removes the Russian language from the list of languages in the country subject to protection in accordance with the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages," Lavrov remarked.

According to the minister, this step "was taken for propaganda purposes" as though defiantly challenging the peace efforts being undertaken, including by President Trump’s special envoy.