MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The understanding reached by Moscow and Washington on Ukraine is that it must return to neutrality and non-nuclear and non-aligned status, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an ambassadorial roundtable discussion on the settlement in Ukraine.

"Before the Alaska summit, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow and brought proposals that also formed the basis of the Anchorage understandings. The essence of these understandings is that Ukraine must return to the non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear foundations of its statehood. These very principles - non-aligned, neutral and non-nuclear status - were enshrined in the Declaration of the State Sovereignty of Ukraine of July 16, 1990," Lavrov said.

It was precisely on the basis of the principles declared in that document that Russia recognized Ukraine's independence.

"Therefore, when they now tell us, 'You know, we can't do anything about it, because our Constitution stipulates the goal of joining the North Atlantic Alliance,' it should be remembered that we recognized a different Ukraine. The majority of those present here recognized Ukraine in 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, as a country, a state founded on three principles: neutrality, non-nuclear status, and non-aligned status. Therefore, there's no need to play with words here; we simply need to bear in mind the historical facts," Lavrov concluded.