Senior Russian diplomat discusses OSCE crisis with Secretary General Sinirlioglu

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must preserve the consensus rule and return to depoliticized dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated during a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Grushko, who heads the Russian delegation at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting opening today in Vienna, met with Sinirlioglu on December 3. As reported on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, they "discussed the crisis situation in the OSCE." "The Russian side emphasized the inadmissibility of abandoning the consensus rule and highlighted the importance of returning to depoliticized dialogue and joint thematic work among participating states across all three dimensions of security (military-political, economic-environmental, humanitarian), if member states are truly interested in preserving this international platform," the foreign ministry announced.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the OSCE would lose its purpose if the West succeeds in abolishing the consensus rule, the organization’s key operational principle.