Kiev’s acts of terror against ships in Black Sea aim to disrupt peace process — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. The terrorist acts carried out by the Kiev regime against tankers and vessels in the Black Sea are intended to sabotage the emerging peace settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It seems that Kiev has ignored the unequivocal reaction from Ankara and Astana to its previous terrorist acts in the Black Sea, authorizing another attack on December 1 using unmanned boats against a Russian commercial vessel located 80 nautical miles from Turkey’s Black Sea coast. Fortunately, the crew and the vessel were not seriously harmed," the diplomat said during a briefing. "Nevertheless, we perceive that all such terrorist acts serve a singular objective: to derail the emerging peace process for resolving the conflict and to jeopardize the safety of navigation in Black Sea waters."

"The Kiev regime is a terrorist regime. No matter how much Western ideologues try to look away from this truth, no matter how much they attempt to blindfold their own populations, the number of daily facts confirming this blatant reality, which is not natural but artificially created, only increases," Zakharova emphasized.

Attacks in the Black Sea

On December 2, a drone attack targeted the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 in the Black Sea, which was carrying a cargo of vegetable oil to Georgia. The ship sustained minor damage to its superstructure, but no one was injured. The attack occurred 80 nautical miles from Turkey’s coast, and the vessel safely reached the Turkish port of Sinop.

On November 28, the tankers Kairos and Virat, flying the Gambian flag and heading to Russia without cargo, sent distress signals while located 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, from Turkey’s coast in the western Black Sea. A fire broke out in the engine room of the Kairos, while the crew of the Virat reported hull damage but no major fire onboard.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday following a cabinet meeting that the attacks on tankers within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone highlight the alarming escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and are unjustifiable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists that Ukrainian attacks on tankers in the Black Sea constitute piracy.