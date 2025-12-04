Moscow says peace negotiations hinge on what is said, not who is at table

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The identity of Ukraine’s representative in settlement talks is less important than the substance of the dialogue aimed at addressing the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing.

"For us, the figure of any representative from the Kiev regime or Ukraine is not particularly important; what matters is the substantive conversation aimed at eliminating the root causes of the conflict," the diplomat emphasized, responding to a question about how the injection of Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary and head of Ukraine’s delegation in settlement talks, might affect the negotiation process.

"Whether Umerov is ready for this in his new capacity, I believe time and concrete results will show," Zakharova added.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky announced that Ukraine’s delegation in the talks is now represented by Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Gnatov, as well as officials from the Foreign Ministry and intelligence agencies. Zelensky made this statement following the resignation of Andrey Yermak, head of his office, who also led Kiev’s delegation in talks with the US.