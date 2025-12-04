Russia says visa-free entry between Russia, China to benefit interregional cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. A visa-free entry by Moscow and Beijing for some categories of citizens will strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the nations and make a significant contribution to interregional cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said that Russia fully shares the positive assessments of colleagues from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Moscow and Beijing are systematically developing relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have reached an unprecedented character and a high historical level.

"Indeed, this level is historically unprecedented and represents a model of cooperation between great powers in the modern world," she told a news briefing. "Strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries through mutual trips of citizens is, as we have repeatedly emphasized, an integral part of the social foundation of our interstate relations.

"And we are convinced that the introduction of visa-free entry on a mutual basis for a number of categories of Russian and Chinese citizens not only meets the interests of increasing humanitarian exchanges, but will also make a significant contribution to the development of inter-regional cooperation, will contribute to building strong business and, incidentally, personal contacts for the benefit of the two countries. It is certainly developing, there is no doubt. It's just that it will take or allow us to take all of the above to a new level, help make it easier for citizens to process documents and plan such trips, and I think it will help save money, among other things."

According to her, the burden on the Russian and Chinese diplomatic institutions was enormous: "You know, and there were queues, although our diplomats worked - I emphasize again, both Russian and Chinese - promptly, worked well, really, we worked as much as possible in the interests of the citizens. But the workload was, of course, enormous. And now there is an essential component to make it easier for the people - both citizens of our countries and, consequently, diplomats - to work and make contacts that should become even more intense."

The signal of such steps in the Eurasian space and in the international arena as a whole is very obvious, Zakharova said. She added that Moscow and Beijing, unlike the countries of the world's minority, "build bridges of friendship, build roads of cooperation, and do not fence themselves off with high fences or deep ditches, create conditions for a free travel of citizens, and do not invent new restrictions that complicate the lives of ordinary people."

And similar logic, the diplomat noted, is applied by Russia and China not only with each other, but also in relations with other countries of the world majority, for the consolidation of which the parties are coordinated and actively working together.