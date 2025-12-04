India is big partner of Russia — presidential press secretary

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. India is the big partner of Russia indeed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"This visit [of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India], it is primarily driven by the nature of relations between the two countries. This is privileged strategic partnership, India is our big partner indeed," Peskov stressed.

Considering the nature of relations between the two countries, there are "plenty" of topics for discussing during the visit of the Russian leader to India, the presidential press secretary said. "And the most important is that the vision of the future of our planet by the two countries is close in many aspects. This is the most important," he added.