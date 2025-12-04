Tokyo’s statements on Taiwan escalatory, unconstitutional — Russian Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Tokyo's warmongering statements around Taiwan are escalatory and go against Japan's constitution, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have repeatedly called on official Tokyo to stop following the path of remilitarization and return to the position of true pacifism enshrined in the national constitution of Japan," the diplomat told a news briefing.

"According to the basic law of Japan, this state has renounced the conduct of war as a sovereign right of the nation. The bellicose statements and actions of the current Japanese authorities not only provoke additional tension in the region, but also come into direct conflict with domestic legislation and the Japanese constitution.

"Recently, the topic of Taiwan has become a hot topic on the international stage, sometimes causing a heated discussion that is detached from reality and falsifies facts and events."

As an example, Zakharova cited actions of "some countries that declare their commitment to the ‘one China’ principle, while cynically escalating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, hindering the peaceful unification of the Chinese country, supplying weapons to the island, actively strengthening military-political contacts, and doing so in a confrontational, provocative manner. They are contributing to the growth of separatist sentiments, using Taiwan as an instrument of pressure and military-strategic deterrence on mainland China. It’s very similar to what’s going on with Ukraine.

"Russia's principled position on the Taiwan issue is well known, it remains unchanged. The Russian side recognizes that Taiwan is an integral part of China and opposes the island's independence in any form."

She added that Moscow "proceeds from the fact that the Taiwan problem is an internal matter of China, which has every legitimate reason to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.".