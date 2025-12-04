Indian PM to personally meet Putin upon arrival, source tells TASS

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Palam Air Force Station when he arrives in New Delhi for a visit, which is a rare occurrence, an Indian government source told TASS.

"The prime minister will personally meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Palam Air Force Station," the source said. "This is a rare diplomatic gesture," he stressed.

Putin will make a state visit to India on December 4-5. The Indian capital of New Delhi will host the 23rd bilateral summit.