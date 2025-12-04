Three civilians hurt during Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorod Region using unmanned aerial vehicles, wounding three civilians, the region’s operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

"In the settlement of Borisovka, during a drone attack on a passenger car, the driver sustained severe injuries. The man with an open head injury and a penetrating back wound was taken to the hospital. Doctors in the intensive care unit are providing him with all necessary care," the statement said.

The operational headquarters added that another man was injured in the settlement of Borisovka. In the settlement of Yekaterinovka, an employee of an agricultural enterprise was injured as a result of a drone detonation.

The man with barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg is being taken by an emergency medical team to a hospital in Belgorod. Another ambulance is transporting the injured person from Yekaterinovka, who sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the legs.