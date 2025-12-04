Russia, India conduct 90% of settlements in national currencies — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia and India are working on economic cooperation despite the sanctions pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the India Today TV channel, adding that 90% of transactions between the two countries are conducted in their national currencies now.

Moscow and New Delhi do not seek confrontation with anyone and are working to protect their own legitimate interests, Putin stressed.

"Over 90% of our payments are already made in national currencies," he said.

Putin acknowledged that Moscow and New Delhi are facing certain difficulties, but are developing ways to overcome them, in particular using technological solutions, such as "the existing system for exchanging financial electronic information of the Bank of Russia."

"All this work is going on and being set up," he concluded.