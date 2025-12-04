Nothing special about global interest in Russian leader visiting India — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. There is nothing extraordinary about the world paying attention to his visit to India, as it is a large country with one of the fastest-growing economies, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in an interview with India Today.

The Russian leader noted that India is a vast country with a population of 1.5 billion, and its economy is among the fastest-growing globally.

According to the head of state, there is a comprehensive plan for cooperation between the two countries, covering key sectors such as high technology, space exploration, and nuclear energy. Additionally, projects include aviation and shipbuilding.