Russia, India share unique history of relations — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The history of relations between Moscow and New Delhi is truly exceptional, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked during an interview with India Today television channel ahead of his upcoming state visit to India.

"We have a great deal to discuss with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Putin stated, "because our cooperation with India is extensive. I’m not even referring to the rich history of our relations - because that history is genuinely unique."

He also highlighted the remarkable progress India has made since gaining independence 77 years ago. "India has come a long way. Sometimes, when we live in the present, we don’t fully notice the rapid changes unfolding around us. But if we look back, we will realize that what India has achieved is truly impressive," Putin emphasized. As an example, he pointed to the increase in life expectancy: "Few people - probably none of you - know that life expectancy in India has more than doubled over this period."

Putin underscored the multifaceted development of Russia-India relations. "I am very pleased to have the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Modi," he said. "Our relationship extends beyond mere diplomacy; it’s also personal."

The Russian leader also expressed hope that Indian journalists visiting Russia are enjoying their time, and that they appreciate Moscow and the Kremlin, where the interview took place. "As you can see, everything is proceeding smoothly. We are satisfied with the economic situation, and most importantly, I am very glad that I will meet with my friend, Prime Minister Modi. We had long agreed to meet in India," he concluded.