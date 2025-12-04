Ukraine launches more than 80 drones to attack Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Belgorod Region with more than 80 drones over the past day, the region's operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

"Berezovka and Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky district were attacked by 11 drones, nine of which were shot down. In Gruzskoye, a driver was injured when a truck was attacked by a drone. The vehicle was damaged," the statement said.

Eight drones were shot down in the Valuysky, Veidelevsky, Krasnogvardeisky, Starooskolsky, and Chernyansky districts with no consequences. One drone attacked the Belgorodsky district. Seven more were downed and suppressed, damaging a car. The air defense system shot down eight fixed-wing drones over the Alekseyevsky district, damaging a power line. In the Volokonovsky district, 18 more drones were shot down, and information about the consequences is still being clarified.

In the Graivoronsky district, 25 rounds of ammunition were fired during eight attacks and 23 drone strikes were carried out; three of these strikes were suppressed and the drones were shot down. A civilian was killed and a vehicle was destroyed by fire as a result of a drone strike on a car. A woman who suffered barotrauma from an FPV drone attack on a commercial facility sought medical assistance. Private houses, cars, a commercial facility, an infrastructure facility, and a residential property were damaged. In addition, three apartments in an apartment building and two cars were damaged by a detonating drone in Graivoron at night.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, four shells were fired during three attacks, and four drones were used; three of the drones were shot down with no resulting damage. In the Shebekinsky district, a woman was injured when an FPV drone attacked a car. Moreover, six drones were shot down and suppressed in the district.