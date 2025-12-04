Air defense forces shot down 76 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight over several Russian regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past night, on-duty air defense systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 16 over the Rostov Region, 14 over the Stavropol Region, seven UAVs over the Belgorod Region, four over the Bryansk Region, three over the Voronezh Region, two UAVs each over the Oryol, Ryazan, and Tula Regions, and one each over the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Lipetsk and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, and over the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said.