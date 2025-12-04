Russia’s Defense Minister arrives in India for working visit

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in India on a working visit and will take part in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the session will review the results of joint work over the past period and identify promising areas for further cooperation. Current issues of global and regional security will also be discussed.