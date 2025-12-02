Russian diplomat, IAEA chief discuss Iranian nuclear dossier

VIENNA, December 2. /TASS/. The situation around the Iranian nuclear dossier was the focus of a meeting between Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Mikhail Ulyanov and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

"Today, I met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. We discussed the current development of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On September 9, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement in Egypt to resume cooperation, which had been suspended following the June attacks by Israel and the United States. However, following the signing of the document, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that in case of any hostile actions against his country, Tehran would sever all contacts with the IAEA again.

On November 20, after the IAEA passed another anti-Iranian resolution demanding access to Iranian nuclear facilities for the agency’s inspectors, Tehran notified the agency that it was terminating the Cairo agreement.