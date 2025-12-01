MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The hysterical media coverage by those instigating the conflict in Ukraine is a good sign, as they "shriek the loudest" when a settlement is near, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev believes.

"Warmongers' hysterical media crescendo is actually a good omen: they shriek the loudest when peace is getting closer," Dmitriev wrote on social media X.

European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier announced at a briefing in Brussels on December 1 that fifteen EU countries will transfer "billions of euros" worth of weapons to Kiev from the EU's SAFE (formerly ReArm EU) militarization program. The European Commission previously announced that 19 of the 27 EU countries intend to participate in the 150-billion-euro EU militarization program. Of those that have decided to join, 15 have agreed to send weapons to Ukraine. The EC spokesman did not respond to a question about which countries declined to use funding from this program to support Kiev.

The SAFE EU militarization program was created in January of this year under the name ReArm EU, but the European Commission subsequently changed its name. Under this program, EU countries can send some of the purchased weapons to Ukraine, as well as engage Ukraine as a subcontractor for the production of individual weapons or their components. Kiev also intends to provide conditions for battlefield testing of prototypes.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that third-country capital in Ukrainian arms manufacturing enterprises does not grant them immunity from Russian strikes. He has also repeatedly stated that any Western arms supplies to Kiev are "a legitimate target" for the Russian Armed Forces.