Kremlin confirms Putin’s upcoming meeting with Hungarian PM

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow later today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS.

"Yes, we can confirm it," he said.

Orban said earlier that he planned to discuss energy supplies and ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict with Putin.

According to data from the Kremlin website, Putin has held 12 meetings with Orban as Russia’s president, with their previous meeting taking place in July 2024, when the Hungarian premier visited Russia, Ukraine, China, and the US as part of a peace mission. Putin and Orban have met twice and held three phone calls since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.