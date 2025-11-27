MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,355 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,355 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 135 troops and 12 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 235 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 230 troops, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 465 troops, a tank and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 210 troops, two tanks and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 80 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sadki, Mogritsa, Miropolye, Alekseyevka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Vilcha, Staritsa and Udy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 135 personnel and 12 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kurilovka, Boguslavka, Novoplatonovka, Podoly, Nechvolodovka and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region, Yarovaya and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, including three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, an American 155mm M777 howitzer, 21 motor vehicles, 10 electronic warfare stations and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zakotnoye, Kirovo, Bondarnoye, Berestok, Minkovka, Nikolayevka, Ivanopolye, Stepanovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and six artillery weapons, among them three Western-made systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, an electronic warfare station and seven ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 465 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and nine armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Priyut, Novoaleksandrovka, Sergeyevka, Novy Donbass and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mezhevaya and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army are successfully advancing in the northern direction in the neighborhoods Central and Dinas. They continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled eight attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 425th assault regiment and 95th air assault brigade from the area of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded Ukrainian combat group. Up to 30 enemy troops, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a Swedish-made Viking armored combat vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue dislodging the Ukrainian army from the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and the city’s southern part, it said.

"As many as 117 buildings have been liberated," the ministry reported.

"Over 275 enemy troops, a tank, four armored combat vehicles and a pickup truck were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 465 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and a self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Malinovka, Dobropolye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, two tanks, 14 motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka, Otradokamenka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 80 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 15 motor vehicles, five electronic warfare stations and three ammunition, materiel and fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV storage sites, control posts over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites and control posts over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck warehouses and control posts of unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communications post, Ukraine’s energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 263 Ukrainian UAVs, eight HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 263 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 263 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,294 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,621 multiple rocket launchers, 31,587 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,814 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.