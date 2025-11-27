Russian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over Hong Kong fire

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow has expressed condolences concerning the fatalities from Wednesday's fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Hong Kong, stating there are currently no reports of any Russian citizens being affected, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"We wish to convey our profound condolences regarding the numerous fatalities in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region caused by the major fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po District. We extend our sincere wishes for a rapid recovery to all the injured and for the swift resolution of the incident's aftermath," the diplomat said.

Zakharova also mentioned that, as of now, there is no information about Russian citizens having suffered from the incident. "I would like to assure you that our diplomatic missions in China are maintaining close watch over the situation," she added.

According to the most recent information, the confirmed death toll currently stands at 55, with approximately 100 people injured. At least 60 individuals remain trapped inside a burning residential complex.