US begins to recruit mercenaries for Ukrainian army in the Philippines — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. US representatives have launched a campaign in the Philippines to recruit local citizens to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"According to incoming information, US representatives have launched a campaign in the Philippines to recruit local citizens to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces. The American company RMS International, based in Florida, is recruiting candidates. Preference is given to former employees of the Philippine police and security agencies and retired military personnel," she reported.

Zakharova clarified that "citizens of that country who sign a contract are issued a Schengen work visa at the consular section of the German embassy in Manila."