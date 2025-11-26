Russia expects India to host BRICS Games as per tradition — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia expects that India will continue the tradition of the bloc president serving as host of the BRICS Sports Games, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The BRICS Sports Games are a regular event, and we, of course, expect that our Indian colleagues and friends will continue this tradition and, in general, present a vast program for their presidency in 2026," he said.

He said that the association faces great challenges in 2026. "These are, among other things, financial and economic issues, where we place special emphasis on the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, exploring opportunities to create payment mechanisms resistant to external risks. The key projects here are the launch of a cross-border payment initiative, the creation of the BRICS Clear settlement and depository infrastructure, a reinsurance company, as well as the establishment of a new investment platform to attract additional capital investments to stimulate new growth drivers," he said.

Ryabkov also pointed out that one of the main directions of BRICS activities will be to strengthen artificial intelligence cooperation.

"We will continue to deal with cultural and humanitarian issues, including by organizing large-scale events such as Academic and Civic forums, Cultural Festivals, Film Festivals, Youth Summits, a Forum of Young Diplomats, and so on," he added.

The BRICS Group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia became full members of the association in 2024. In 2025, Indonesia joined the BRICS as a full member. Brazil is the BRICS chairman this year. In 2026, the presidency will pass to India.