Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,460 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 275 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 450 troops, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 240 troops, a tank and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 85 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Miropolye, Pavlovka, Alekseyevka, Andreyevka and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Vilcha, Udy, Khatneye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a US-made 105mm M101 howitzer and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Staroverovka, Podoly, Nechvolodovka, Blagodatovka, Gusinka and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region and Dibrova in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and ten electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an artillery brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Reznikovka, Platonovka, Slavyansk, Piskunovka, Konstantinovka and Berestok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 275 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 450 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Torskoye, Rodinskoye, Toretskoye, Dorozhnoye, Artyomovka and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army are successfully advancing in the northern direction in the neighborhoods Central and Dinas. They continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled eight attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 210th assault regiment and 95th air assault brigade from the area of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and towards Kotlino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded Ukrainian combat group. Up to 35 enemy troops and a US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicle were destroyed," the ministry reported.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue dislodging the Ukrainian army from the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and the city’s southern part, it said.

"Over 210 enemy troops, seven armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and two field artillery guns were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 450 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, two field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a field artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malinovka, Dobropolye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, Mayak and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, a tank, ten motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, an electronic warfare station and four materiel depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 85 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lukyanovskoye, Odarovka and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 85 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, two radar stations, two ammunition depots and two fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian ammo workshop, energy, transport sites over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian ammunition workshop, energy and transport sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an ammunition production workshop, Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 154 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted 154 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 154 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 98,851 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,266 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,620 multiple rocket launchers, 31,564 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,712 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.