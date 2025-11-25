Russia ready to discuss Trump’s plan received via unofficial channels — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow has received US President Donald Trump’s plan for Ukraine via unofficial channels and is ready to discuss it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"We have it; we received it through unofficial channels. It wasn’t sent to us officially. However, just as the [Russian] president said, we are ready to discuss its content because there are a number of issues that require clarification," he said. "Our American colleagues have not yet provided us with the version the media are speculating about," Lavrov added.

"Those who engage in this kind of megaphone diplomacy certainly don’t pursue noble goals. They make no secret of it: [French President Emmanuel] Macron has said recently that Trump’s plan is unacceptable because it means a surrender to Russia. He also mentioned other objections, saying that everything should depend on Ukraine’s willingness to adhere to agreements. Serious diplomats discuss such things privately, the way they are supposed to, until a final agreement is reached," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s plan in Geneva on November 23. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev had reached consensus on most aspects of the plan, with the US agreeing to place issues related to Ukraine’s EU integration and NATO accession on a separate track. According to Western media, the initial version of the US "peace plan" proposed that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and that the bloc pledge not to integrate Kiev into its sphere of influence. The plan also outlined that Washington would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, Ukrainian troops would withdraw from the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian would become an official language in Ukraine, the Ukrainian army would be downsized, and sanctions on Russia would be lifted. EU leaders opposed these measures and began preparing counter-proposals.

Politico reported later, citing sources, that US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll would present Russian officials with a 19-point plan instead of the 28-point version at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. CBS News, in turn, reported, citing sources, that the meeting had been held in the UAE capital on Monday night, lasting several hours. The Financial Times said that the agenda of Driscoll’s trip to the UAE also included a meeting with Kirill Budanov, chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (designated in Russia as a terrorist and extremist).