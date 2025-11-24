IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin’s phone call with Erdogan

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have agreed that Moscow and Ankara should intensify Ukraine-themed contacts at various levels, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

The Turkish leader reassured that Ankara will continue providing Istanbul as a platform for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement.

TASS has compiled key details about their phone call.

On Russia-Turkey contacts

- The two leaders agreed to "continue regular contacts."

- Erdogan shared his impressions from the Group of Twenty summit.

On Ukrainian settlement

- The two presidents agreed to intensify contacts "at various levels" on the situation around Ukraine.

- Erdogan stated that Ankara will continue to facilitate a Ukrainian settlement and is ready to continue "offering Istanbul as a platform for these purposes."

- Putin said that Russia is interested in settling the Ukrainian conflict politically and diplomatically.

On US plan for Ukrainian settlement

- Putin and Erdogan discussed the US 28-point peace plan for Ukraine.

- Putin noted that these proposals "are in the course of discussions at the Russia-US summit meeting in Alaska and can fundamentally be laid into the basis of the final peaceful settlement."

On bilateral cooperation

- The two presidents discussed trade and investment ties between Moscow and Ankara, as well as major energy projects.