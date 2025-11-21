Russia adheres to summit peace talks with US on Ukraine in Alaska — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia maintains the stance based on the platform of the peaceful settlement discussions that took place between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Anchorage earlier this year, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Russian side remains firm on the platform of the discussions that took place in Anchorage," Peskov said at a news briefing, commenting on the new 28-point US peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

The contents of the US plan, leaked to Western media, require the US and other countries to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine would have to cede. In return, Kiev would receive security guarantees from the United States and Europe.

A demilitarized zone is proposed in the areas from which Ukrainian forces would withdraw. Axios, citing a US official, reported that the line of engagement in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be frozen, with Russia expected to return some areas to Ukraine.

The plan reportedly calls for a significant reduction of the Ukrainian army and the removal of its long-range weapons. Foreign troops would be banned from the country, and Russian would become an official language in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the proposal further includes the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

The Alaska summit took place at a military base near the city of Anchorage in mid-August 2025. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US president’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side, namely presidential aides and the top diplomats.