Russia to continue to assist Egypt in all stages of nuclear project — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia will continue supporting its Egyptian partners throughout the life cycle of the nuclear project, including long-term supplies of reactor fuel and maintenance of the nuclear power plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremonial installation of the reactor vessel for the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, in which he took part remotely.

Rosatom is ready to share its unique technologies with Egypt and others, including the assembly of small modular reactors and the use of peaceful nuclear energy in medicine and agriculture, Putin added.