Putin, Netanyahu discuss developments in Gaza Strip — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East, including developments in the Gaza Strip, during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported.

"A thorough exchange of views took place regarding the situation in the Middle East region, including developments in the Gaza Strip in the context of implementing the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees, the state of affairs surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, and issues related to promoting further stabilization in Syria," the statement said.

On October 6, 2025, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on resolving the conflict in Gaza, with Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey acting as mediators. On October 9, the parties signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force on October 10.