MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East took control of an area of over 25 square kilometers while liberating the settlements of Sladkoye and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region, a security official told TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Battlegroup East had liberated two settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, Sladkoye and Novoye. The operation involved service members from the 394th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment.

"Moving deep into enemy defenses in several areas, the troops took control of an area totaling over 25 square kilometers. The enemy lost more than two troop companies in fighting for the two settlements, along with armored and motor vehicles," the official said.

Battlegroup East fighters liberated five settlements in the past four days.