Russia needs to ‘build itself from within’ and not rely on West’s prudence — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia should not rely on the prudence of Western countries and must focus on strengthening and development of its national interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"We need to build ourselves from within. What our government is doing is based on what instructions our President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] delivers voicing them as part of program plans," Zakharova said in an interview with Russia’s TVC television channel.

"The instructions he [the Russian president] delivers are based on results of major forums, which are then packaged into legislative initiatives. We must strengthen ourselves, realizing that it is unwise to rely on their [Western] prudence," she noted.

She emphasized that Russia "obviously needs to rely on itself."

According to her, Russia should carry on with such work in order to avoid any possible dependence on "sentiments voiced by some new aliens" in the Western political circles.

The diplomat added that Russia should be open to the countries that are ready and willing to build equal, adequate relations based on international law and in compliance with bilateral deals.

As of today, according to Zakharova, the lack of unity is obvious both within Western associations and in certain countries.

She added that waiting for the restoration of balance and harmony in global processes is equivalent to "waiting in vain for something," while Russia does not have such option.