EU expects Russian response to visas’ restrictions to harm national interests — diplomat

"They should dream on, because the retaliatory measures would follow but they would be taken, first of all, based on our national interests," Maria Zakharova said
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia will not allow the European Union to provoke itself into retaliatory actions in the visas’ issuance sphere that could harm national interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Numerous decisions made by them [the EU] are aimed to provoke us to take some sort of retaliatory measures, perhaps of a mirror nature, which would harm our country," she said in an interview with Russia’s TVC television channel commenting on the introduction of a ban on the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

"They should dream on, because the retaliatory measures would follow but they would be taken, first of all, based on our national interests," she continued.

According to the diplomat, Russia is ready to resort to a mirror or "hybrid format" of response, as well as to act asymmetrically, if it is most appropriate.

Zakharova added that many decisions on behalf of the Western countries are initially voiced for the purpose to probe the ensuing reaction of the Russian society.

On November 7, the European Commission announced its ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens. A European diplomatic source told TASS that, although new visas are now restricted, existing multiple-entry Schengen visas for Russians would remain valid for the time being.

Russia only hits Ukraine’s military plants, not people — envoy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes said that Russia "does not set the task of making life of the Ukrainian population unbearable"
Kudermetova, Mertens win Final WTA Doubles Tournament
The Russian and the Belgian won the tournament for the second time
Three people killed by Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon — Health Ministry
"Information about one more dead and four wounded was received from Barashit in the Bint Jbeil border sector, where a pickup truck was destroyed during an air raid," it said in a statement
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Budapest summit blocked by Russia's unwillingness to "stop" at Ukraine, Trump says
Earlier, the US leader said that holding a Russian-American summit continues to be discussed
All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo
The company says it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, gas energy facilities
According to the ministry, the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit
NATO to pay more attention to its own nuclear potential — Rutte
The alliance's Secretary General said the organization's nuclear deterrence is the perfect guarantee of security
Technicians begin repairing damaged section of ZNPP’s Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line — IAEA
Rafael Grossi also noted that restoring this power line is "vital for nuclear safety" as it will provide the ZNPP with a backup power supply
Russian Interior Ministry reports foiling terrorist plot in Moscow Region
According to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the perpetrator initiated correspondence with an unknown person via a messenger app and indicated his willingness to assist Ukrainian security agencies
US to lift sanctions on construction of Paks-2 NPP in Hungary per Rosatom’s design — Orban
"Thus, on the part of the Americans, there are no objections against building phase 2 of the nuclear power plant in Paks," the head of government said
Basketball player Kasatkin not to challenge French court's decision to extradite him to US
Оne of his lawyers, Frederic Belo, said his client insists on his innocence and does not understand the reasons for France's desire to extradite him
Northern Sea Route emerges as key logistics channel amid Middle Eastern conflict — expert
The Middle Eastern conflict directly influences global supply flows, Alexey Fadeyev said
Israel calls arrest warrant for Netanyahu ‘another PR move’ by Erdogan
On November 7, the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and several senior military officials
Serbia to ask US to suspend sanctions against NIS soon — Vucic
Belgrade plans to do it with Russian support, said the Serbian president
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Russia welcomes new UNESCO head's commitment to depoliticized work
Khaled El-Enani's immediate priorities include solving budget problems that have worsened amid US plans to withdraw from UNESCO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Trump should apologize for his remarks about Nigeria — deputy head of Nigerian Senate
Barau Jibrin described Trump's assessment of Nigeria, which he called "a disgraced country" and "a country of particular concern," as insulting and undiplomatic
Almost 90% of French citizens view Macron’s terms as failure — poll
The survey was carried out among 1,000 adult French citizens on November 5 and 6
Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that King Charles III of Great Britain should learn from the former US president that there is no democracy in his kingdom
Trump’s childhood home hits market for $2.3 million — WSJ
The five-room house in Queens, New York, was built by the American leader's father in 1940
Enemy troops surrender in Krasnoarmeysk as commanders abandon them — Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry; the captive Ukrainian troops recounted that the number of the injured in the city had been rising by the day and that providing them with assistance was impossible over the lack of medicines
Russia develops its own relations with Central Asia — Kremlin
Speaking about the upcoming summit between the United States and Central Asia, Dmitry Peskov noted that such communication formats are "widely practiced"
US insists Hungary’s waiver from sanctions only for year — Reuters
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto earlier said that the country "has received an indefinite exemption from sanctions," "but a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year," the agency says
Russia condemns US provocations in Caribbean during anti-drug mission — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia confirms firm support for the leadership of Venezuela in protecting national sovereignty
Decision-making centers in Kiev may be targets of Russia’s strikes, says Lavrov
Moscow selects targets for strikes on the territory of Ukraine, proceeding solely from threats to Russia, the foreign minister stressed
Rodrigo Paz sworn in as president of Bolivia
Presidents of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Ecuador Javier Milei, Santiago Pena, Yamando Orsi, Gabriel Boric and Daniel Noboa attended the inauguration
Inflation in Russia gear down to 0.11% — statistics
Consumer prices in Russia edged up by 0.06% from early November and by 5.23% year-to-date
Situation in DPR’s Dmitrov critical for Ukrainian army — DPR head
Russian forces are successfully advancing toward Seversk and Zvanovka in the DPR, Denis Pushilin added
Biden says Trump ‘embarrasses’ US
The head of state should work for citizens, not just billionaires and millionaires, the former US president emphasized.
Local ceasefire established around ZNPP with IAEA mediation — Grossi
The IAEA Director-General noted that the ceasefire would allow specialists to begin restoring the power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 substation to the Ukrainian line on Saturday
No complete cancellation of visas between China and Russia planned — ministry
The bilateral intergovernmental commission on tourism will have its meeting in China on July 7-8
Pakistan intends to expand political, military and economic ties with Turkey — PM
The two leaders "agreed to continue close cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their common desire to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and throughout the Muslim world"
Russia blacklists almost 400 football fans
Russia’s Interior Ministry has put 374 persons from various regions of the country on the fans’ blacklist
US exempts Hungary from sanctions on oil, gas supplies from Russia — Orban
"Hungary will be completely free from sanctions with regard to gas supplies over TurkStream and oil over the Druzhba pipeline," the minister said
Experts fail to agree on expropriation of Russian assets from Belgium — news agency
Belga noted that the negotiations at the European Commission building on Friday were "constructive" and will continue
Russian experts hails IAEA contribution to agreement on local ceasefire around ZNPP
"Let us hope that the IAEA will not stop and will continue acting as an authoritative international agency overseeing the security of peaceful uses of nuclear energy should," Alexander Uvarov, director of Atominto-ccenter, said
Russian sambo wrestlers wins four gold medals on second day of World Cup
The men's gold medals were won by Artyom Tadin and Sergey Kiryukhin, the women's competition was won by Taisiya Kireyeva and Anastasiya Lukanina
Control of Gaza ceasefire shifts from Israel to US-led coordination center — WP
"The US military-led ‘coordination center’ charged with implementing President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Gaza Strip is replacing Israel as the overseer of humanitarian aid to the enclave, even as multiple people familiar with the center’s first weeks of operations have described it as chaotic and indecisive," the newspaper said
Russian authorities are taking necessary measures on situation with gasoline — Kremlin
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the gasoline situation in Russian regions is under control
US resolves to continue efforts on settling Ukraine conflict — Orban
"The governments of both countries are filled with a resolve to continue creating the necessary conditions to establish peace," the minister said
EU wouldn't dare hold Putin-like Q&A session with public — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, residents of Western Europe do not understand "why they are being robbed, passing their hard-earned tax dollars on to the terrorist Kiev regime
Pashinyan signs declaration recognizing Azerbaijani borders including Nagorno-Karabakh
The declaration, signed during a meeting with the EU, Germany and France, was published by the European Council
Defense firm delivers Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops
These high-precision weapons and ammunition are highly needed in the troops today, Rostec Industrial Director for the Arms Cluster, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Ukraine’s military describes Kupyansk frontline situation as tense
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the Ukrainian troops were now in defense
Test site on Novaya Zemlya ready for resumption of nuclear tests — general
According to the general, if the US begins preparations for nuclear tests at the Nevada test site, Russia will know about it in advance, since "it is impossible to hide the transfer of various equipment there"
EU fears decision on Russian assets to be made too late for Kiev — newspaper
If Belgium withdraws its objections, the European Commission will begin developing the appropriate legislative framework
Trump blasts Europe for buying energy from Russia
The US president added that "Hungary is in a different position" because it does not have access to seaports
Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with DRC
It provides for the organization of joint drills and exercises, participation in and monitoring drills at the invitation of relevant agencies, visits by warships and warplanes at an invitation or request, training of the military and other formats of cooperation
Hungary secures lowest energy prices in Europe — Russian envoy
According to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Viktor Orban is thus protecting Hungary
Zaporozhye nuke power plant safe after repairs, radiation background normal — director
Yury Chernichuk added that the station staff is at their workplaces
Expert explains why Russian submarines with Poseidons outperform entire NATO fleet
Besides the strike potential, the modernization program of the Russian Navy, recognized by Forbes as the largest since the Cold War, is aimed not at simply increasing the number of ships, but at creating multifunctional missile carriers that radically change the balance of power, Alexander Stepanov said
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully try to regain lost territories in Sumy Region — source
For this, the enemy uses drones and barrel artillery
Russia’s deputy defense minister meets with North Korean defense minister in Pyongyang
Viktor Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Russian troops liberate Uspenovka community in Zaporozhye Region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Putin greenlights idea of fully banning vapes in Russia
"Not only such decision is important but carrying appropriate work" among the youth also, the president stressed
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
Temperatures in the Oymyakon District in northern Yakutia have recently exceeded minus 60 degrees Celsius
Ukrainian defense crumbles in Uspenovka — Russian security
According to the report, fighters from the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army passed through Uspenovka under drone cover on their way to its southwestern outskirts
Czech government officially recalls ambassador from Russia — news agency
The foreign minister also said that Jan Ondrejka will not take part in the upcoming inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, citing the current state of bilateral relations
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
External power supply of Zaporozhye nuke plant restored along two lines — station
The station said that two working transmission lines create the necessary reserve and significantly increase reliability of the external power supply, which "is a key factor in ensuring the safe operation of the plant along with the cessation of shelling by the Kiev regime"
Vilnius shifting responsibility for border situation to Minsk — Belarus’ Foreign Ministry
The ministry also expressed hope for a speedy restoration of normal operation of the border with Lithuania and constructive bilateral relations
Russia’s National Wealth Fund amounts to $163 bln as of September 1 — Finance Ministry
As of August 1, the volume of the NWF was $162 bln
IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day
Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
US miscalculated by investing in missile defense — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, NATO strategists missed the main point - a devastating retaliatory strike could follow from the depths of the sea
Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began
Pete Hegseth added that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by
Kiev occupied again 82 years after being liberated from Nazis — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Ukraine lost its sovereignty
African Union supports Nigeria amid US threats
"AUC urges external partners, including the United States, to engage Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence-sharing, and capacity-building partnerships, while respecting Nigerian sovereignty," the organization said
Russia-US summit in Budapest to take place with proper groundwork — Orban
"No one can name the exact date at this time," the minister said
Kremlin to announce date of Direct Line with Putin later — spokesman
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin will use artificial intelligence among other tools to collect questions for the Direct Line
Every fourth German would like Merkel to return as chancellor — poll
The poll showed that almost four years after the end of Merkel's chancellorship, she is still popular, primarily among the supporters of the Greens and the Left Party, young voters and residents of urban agglomerations
Chief of Russia’s General Staff on operation in Ukraine, West's support for Kiev
Valery Gerasimov touched upon the stabilization of the line of engagement, the results of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and operations by Russian aviation
Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions on Russia oil, gas supplies indefinite — Szijjarto
The Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations denied Western media reports that the exemption was made for a year
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver says going to serve in army
Dmitry Pishchikov said that he is currently at a training center
US representatives not to attend G20 summit in South Africa — Trump
Afrikaners "are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," which is why "no U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," the president stressed
Odessa guerillas disrupt delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces from Romania by rail
According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the guerrillas blew up a section of the Izmail-Odessa railway on October 17
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Turkey maximized security measures in view of Israel’s attack against Iran
Turkey believes diplomacy is the only way to settle disputes between the United States and Iran on the Tehran’s nuclear program
US lets Hungary buy Russian energy products for one year — Reuters
According to the news agency, the US has made a one-year exemption for Hungary from US sanctions for using Russian oil and gas
Bulgarian parliament overrides presidential veto on bill of Lukoil assets sale
Just 74 parliament members agreed with the presidential veto while the other 125 lawmakers decided to turn it down
Elite Ukrainian military units suffer losses in failed bid to withdraw from Krasnoarmeysk
Igor Kimakovsky clarified that some groups were forced to fall back to their previous positions, while others were eliminated by FPV-drone strikes
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass
The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops
Lebanon releases Gaddafi's son Hannibal from custody — news portal
The Libyan government expressed deep gratitude to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri "for their cooperation in resolving this issue"
Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data
The yuan rate moved downward slightly to 11.32 rubles
Liege Airport suspended for 30 minutes over unidentified object
The object was spotted around 7:00 p.m., the Belgian air traffic control service Skeyes reported
Russian Foreign Ministry works on Putin’s order from November 5 Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian President instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to make proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
From heavy transport aircraft to kamikaze UAV: What Russia will showcase at Dubai Air Show
The Dubai Airshow kicks off Monday at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Melania Trump nominated for Fox News Patriot of the Year Award
The president's wife received the award for her active participation in domestic and foreign policy following her return to the White House for a second term
Albanian PM urges EU to engage in dialogue with Russia
"After all, Russia is a neighbor of the European Union, not a neighbor of the United States," Edi Rama said
Vilnius airport closed due to unidentified objects in airspace
The air harbor is to be closed for three hours, a source in the airport's control room said
Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump
"Look what's happened to Ukraine, it's much smaller country and a lot of people are dead," the US President said
EU to establish hub to fight ‘disinformation threat’ from Russia, China — newspaper
The document is initiated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Guardian writes
